Abuja doctors call for development of health centers

The Association of Resident Medical doctors (ARD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Tuesday, called for the development of Primary Health Care (PHC) Centers in hospitals.

The Abuja doctors said that the development was wanted in PHC centers, in order to scale back the surge of patients going to general and teaching hospitals for treatment of frequent illnesses.

This disclosure was made by the President of ARD FCT, Dr Roland Aigbovo, at a press convention in Abuja, to mark the 2020 annual well being week with the theme “Illness outbreak in Nigeria. Are we ever prepared?”.

According to Aigbovo, the PHC needs to be the primary level for patients to call on to receive treatment of frequent diseases such as malaria and others, instead of the tertiary health centres.

He said: “Find out why individuals are coming to the general hospital or teaching hospital to deal with malaria and you’ll discover it’s because of the failure of the primary healthcare center.

“There is a lot of primary health care in Nigeria but the kind of services they offer is not what we are proud of.

“The plan we have on ground is to adopt some primary health care Centre, so that we can always go there to offer services.

Read also: Abuja doctors cry out over being owed seven months salaries

“Most times when we do a medical mission to those communities to offer advice to those that needs further services, we refer them to our hospitals.”

He further stated that as individuals, associations and members have offered to help indigent patients in the hospital who do not have funds for medical treatment, the ARD, FCT resident doctors would also inaugurate in a community of about 500 people, a borehole project, at Egbu community, Yebu ward and Kwali Abuja.

Aigbovo however, appreciated the FCT minister for his show of love on approving over 17 hectares of land at Maitama 2, for ARD FCTA Estate, adding that work will commence soon.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions