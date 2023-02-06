Buhari commiserates with Turkey, Syria over devastating earthquake

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday promised to support Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake that rocked the countries.

At least 2,300 people were killed when the 7.8 magnitude quake struck the two countries on Monday morning.

It reportedly wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region made up of millions who fled Syria’s civil war and other conflicts.

Several players of African origin plying their trade in Turkey are reportedly trapped under the rubbles of the earthquake.



In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president commiserated with the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, including those who lost family and friends in the disaster in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Buhari wished those injured in the incident a steady recovery.

