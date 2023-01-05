CBN defends sale of Polaris Bank to IBB’s son-in-law, Anwul

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied any wrongdoing in the sale of Polaris Bank.

This follows claims by an online publication (not Ripples Nigeria) that CBN overlooked a bigger offer.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria and AMCON announced the completion of the sale of Polaris Bank’s entire shares to Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL).

SCIL paid the upfront transaction fee of N50 billion, and in accepting the terms will repay fully the sum of N1.305 trillion being the consideration bonds injected by the CBN over 25 years.

Ripples Nigeria also established that the investor behind the SCIL is Auwal Lawan Abdullahi, a son-in-law to former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida

Responding to the criticism, CBN described the accusation as “spurious, malicious, and misleading.

The apex bank stated this in a statement on Wednesday stressing that “the divestment was executed based on the relevant laws, global best practices for bank resolutions, and requisite regulatory approvals”.

READ ALSO:Polaris Bank: CBN reveals new buyer, Strategic Capital, owes N1.30tn balance

According to the statement by the Director of Corporate Communications Osita Nwanisobi, the CBN had to correct the inaccuracies contained in the said report “given the potentially grave implications for the stability of the bank, financial sector and the Nigerian economy”.

It added: “For the records, the public is referred to the statement dated October 20, 2022, by CBN & AMCON announcing the sale of 100% equity in Polaris Bank to a new core investor, Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL), wherein it provided copious details of the process by which the sale was conducted.

“Contrary to claims in the aforementioned online publication, the divestment from Polaris Bank was supervised by a Divestment Committee (Committee) comprising senior representatives of AMCON & CBN and supported by reputable legal and financial advisers. “In addition, the divestment mode, process and decision received requisite board and regulatory approvals.”

It added that “At no time did any other party make a higher purchase offer as falsely claimed by the online publication. The entity in question, Fairview Acquisition Partners, had indicated an interest in acquiring two banks, including Polaris Bank, for a total sum of N1.2 trillion, an indicative offer which significantly discounted the existing N1.305 trillion debt owed by Polaris Bank to AMCON and so represented a material loss to the Federal Government”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now