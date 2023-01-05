Business
Nigeria’s debt profile to hit N72trn, as govt plans another N8.8tn loan
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has raised concerns as Nigeria’s public debt is set to hit N72 trillion.
Patience Oniha, the DG of DMO raised the concerns on Wednesday at the public presentation and a breakdown of the highlights of the 2023 Appropriation Act in Abuja.
Oniha stressed that the huge fiscal deficit in the budget can only be reduced by an improvement in revenue generation.
The expected increase in the total debt stock is a combination of the current debt stock, government loan to CBN, new borrowings in the 2023 budget, issuance of Promissory Notes, and cost of debt service.
The federal government is looking forward to borrowing a fresh N8.8 trillion loan from domestic and international markets to implement its ambitious 2023 budget of N21.83 trillion.
READ ALSO:DMO DG, Oniha, urges Buhari to address petrol subsidy, insecurity over low revenue
Nigeria’s total debt stock stood at N44 trillion as of September 2022. The public debt is an aggregation of the federal government, 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory debts.
“So, if you add the new borrowing, again, the budget is for the full year, it’s not like we are tying the new borrowing in the budget to be raised before the end of this administration. Certainly, some part of that could be done; give or take – depending on market conditions – N5 trillion. So, we are looking at about N72 trillion at about June; again, depending on market conditions,” Oniha explained.
The DMO DG however assured that the federal government did not borrow much in the last quarter of 2022.
According to her, much of the borrowing was done in September.
“When the last quarter borrowing figure is released, it won’t be significantly different from the public debt as at September 2022” she added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...