CWG, Transcorp, FBN Holdings lead capital market’s N47.48 billion investment

At the end of trading this week, the Nigerian Exchange Group reported that 1.858 billion shares exchanged hands in 20,861 deals, valued at N47.486 billion.

Trading report shows investment into the Nigerian bourse rose when compared to the 1.600 billion shares traded in 22,607 deals last week, and worth N32.71 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

The best three performing sectors during this week’s five days of trading are Financial Services Industry, ICT Industry and Conglomerates.

With investors trading 815.363 million shares valued at N7.066 billion in 10,736 deals, the Financial Service Industry led the activity at the capital market.

ICT Industry followed with 596.575 million shares worth N845.020 million in 1,028 deals, to stay above the Conglomerates Industry, where 161.347 million shares were exchanged with N191.189 million in 983 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities based on volume, are CWG, Transcorp and First Bank Holdings, with the three companies contributing 43.65% and 4.38% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

CWG, Transcorp and FBN Holdings accounted for 810.748 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,499 deals, worth N2.080 billion.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Courtville share gained 24.32 percent to jump from N0.37kobo per share to N0.46kobo per share.

NNFM stock value gained N1 35kobo as the share price ended the week with N7.90kobo per share against the N6.55kobo it opened with.

Eterna closed the week with N6.35kobo per share, rising by N0.74kobo to move above its opening of N5.61kobo per share.

READ ASLO: Sterling Bank shareholders lose N14.97bn, as investors lose interest in stocks

Skyway Aviation was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N0.53kobo to move from its opening of N5.30kobo to end the week with N5.83kobo per share.

Neimeth share rose by 10 percent during the week as its share hit N1.98kobo per share against the N1.80kobo that it started this week with.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Veritas Kapital topped the losers list following a loss of 8.70 percent, which reduced its stock value to N0.21kobo at the end of trading, from N0.23kobo.

Regency Assurance share value dropped to N0.42kobo by end of trade this week, having lost 8.70 percent from its opening share price of N0.46kobo per share.

NEM Insurance lost N0.26kobo from its share to end the week with N3.70kobo per share, below the N3.96kobo per share it started trading with.

Transcorp share lost 5.26 percent to end the week with N1.08 per share, against the N1.14kobo per share it started the week with.

Japaul Gold share value also fell during the week, losing 4.76 percent from its opening stock price of N0.42kobo to end trading with N0.40kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now