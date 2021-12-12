Death toll in US tornadoes rises as Biden approves state of emergency in Kentucky

The death toll in the devastating tornadoes that have been tearing through the United States from Friday, has gone past the 100 mark, with dozen others not accounted for.

The tornadoes which have been described as the deadliest natural disasters to hit the United States in recent years, tore through at least six states with as many as a hundred feared to have lost their lives in Kentucky alone.

According to Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, ‘confirmed fatalities’ has continued to rise after workers became trapped when a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

In a statement on Sunday morning, Beshear said “north of 70” people had been killed in the path of a tornado stretching at least 200 miles, adding that the number of deaths was expected to increase towards 100.

“It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history. Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words,” the Governor said, while declaring a state of emergency in the state.

On his part, President Joe Biden, in an address on Sunday, declared a federal emergency in Kentucky after what he termed as ‘one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history’

“It’s a tragedy,” the president said during brief remarks.

