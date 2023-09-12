Naira Watch
Dollar rate hiked at official window, drops in black market
Investors and exporters in the official market were offered the United States Dollar (USD) at the range of N804.15/$1 and N722.39/$1 during trading on Monday.
These were the highest and lowest rates the dollar traded in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window, according to report obtained from the FMDQ Exchange.
Although the report also stated that the American greenback eventually closed at N773.50 per dollar, compared to the N736.62/$1 rate reported on Friday.
This indicates the authorised dealers increased their asking price by N36.88 kobo. This also shows the naira depreciated in value by 5 per cent.
As the dollar rate increased, the value of foreign exchange transactions in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window dropped by $115.69 million.
READ ALSO:Dollar rate drops to low of N588 in official window, closes at N744
This is a decrease of 75.34 per cent, as the foreign exchange traders transacted $37.86 million worth of forex on Monday, significantly below Monday’s $153.55 million.
In a report released by Naira Rates, a black market aggregator, the naira exchanged to the dollar at an average of N917.5/$1 rate, dropping from N922.65/$1.
Also, the pound was sold at an average of N1162.5/£1 rate in the black market. Forex dealers traded the British currency below the N1168.9/£1 posted on Monday.
The forex traders also recorded a decline in the parallel market rate of the European currency, the euro, as it fell from N1001.7/€1 to N996.2/$1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...