Enugu PDP clarifies assasination reports of governorship candidate

The media office of Dr Peter Mbah, the governorship candidate of the Enugu State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday that a rumor that the candidate had been slain was false.

Mbah’s purported assassination went viral earlier in the day on Sunday.

His media office, however, denounced the story as phony, nasty, and terrible in a statement signed by Dan Nwome.

The statement was titled: “Fake news about the assassination of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah”.

It read in part, “We have been inundated with calls over fake news in circulation on some social media platforms on the purported assassination of the Enugu State PDP governorship candidate, Peter Mbah.

“The story is false, wicked and evil.

“Our investigations indicate that the story was doctored from the video of the unfortunate gruesome assassination of one Dr Ndubuisi (real name: Prof Samuel Ndubuisi), the Director General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute along the Enugu Port Harcourt expressway, two years ago.

“It is the mere coincidence of ‘Ndubuisi’ in the two names that have been twisted by some devious and malevolent characters to spread unfounded panic and alarm amongst our genuinely concerned teeming supporters and well-wishers in Enugu State and beyond.

“We condemn this wicked, ill-conceived misinformation and urge the masterminds to play politics of moderation and sportsmanship, have the fear of God and develop respect for the sanctity of human life.”

