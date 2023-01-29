First Bank, GTCO among top equities, as investors trade N13.65bn shares

About 756.769 million shares, valued at N13.653 billion, were traded in 18,248 deals within five days of January 23 to 27, 2023.

A week before, N15.668 billion was exchanged in 18,560 deals for 1.241 billion shares.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart by the measure of volume, accounting for 454.718 million shares valued at N4.813 billion traded in 8,214 deals.

Also, the ICT Industry reported investors exchanged 61.735 million of the sector’s shares, worth N1.647 billion, in 1,600 deals.

Conglomerates Industry recorded 56.842 million shares traded on its exchange floor in 622 deals valued at N119.141 million.

The Financial Services Industry topped the list by volume, as investors traded 1.010 billion shares on its floor, valued at N5.924 billion, in 9,165 deals.

Also, the Conglomerates Industry made the list after 46.761 million shares, worth N112.918 million, were exchanged in 641 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry reported 42.121 million shares, valued at N2.134 billion, were traded on its floor in 2,886 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities for the week are FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc by the measure of volume.

Over 165.522 million shares of FBN Holding, GTCO and Fidelity Bank were traded by investors in 2,530 deals, valued at N2.320 billion.

As a result, FBN Holding, GTCO and Fidelity Bank accounted for 21.87 per cent and 16.99 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Tripple Gee stock gained N0.25kobo, ending the week with N1.05 per share, higher than the N0.80kobo it started with.

International Energy Insurance’s share rose to N0.63kobo per share, from N0.49kobo per share, gaining N0.14kobo.

Chellarams saw its stock price rise by N0.35kobo, to end the week with N1.81kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N1.46kobo.

Mutual Benefits’ share value grew to N0.37kobo per share, appreciating by 23.33 per cent, from N0.30kobo.

Associated Bus Company’s share closed the week at N0.34kobo per share from N0.29kobo per share, appreciating by 17.24 per cent.

Top five losers of the week

CWG share lost N0.14kobo, to settle at N0.90kobo, below the N1.04 it opened the week with.

Nigerian Breweries’ share lost N4.50kobo, to close at N41.95kobo per share, against the opening price of N46.45kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt also reported a loss of N0.14kobo, dropping the share to N1.31kobo per share, from N1.45kobo per share.

Courtville’s share decreased to N0.47kobo per share, losing 6 per cent from the N0.50kobo per share it started trading with.

Industrial & Medical Gases’ share fell from N7.40kobo to N7 per share, losing N0.40kobo within five days.

