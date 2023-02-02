Governor Bello criticizes CBN cashless policy, naira redesign

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has expressed his displeasure over the cashless policy and redesign of the Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying the decision has caused hardship for Nigerians.

This is coming 24 hours after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai criticized the policy.

El-Rufai, who spoke in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, had alleged that some cabals in Aso Rock hijacked by policy in order to turn Nigerians against the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary of the State Government, Ibrahim Matane, the governor confirmed the hardship faced by the people as a result of shortage of cash.

He said it is affecting businesses in his state, especially in rural areas.

Bello said: “Due to the shortage of cash in circulation and lack of the newly redesigned notes which resulted to the closure of rural markets and several shops in the urban cities thereby causing hardship.

“The government is aware that the situation has been the most difficult experience in the last few days as many Nigerlites have encountered challenges in going about the process.”

“Governor Sani Bello is deeply moved by the attendant consequences of the policy which has been affecting the citizens, especially the scarcity of the naira note.

He, however, assured the people of the state that his government would do all that it could to mitigate the hardship.

