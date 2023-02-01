Nigerian govt dismisses El-Rufai’s claim of gang-up against Tinubu

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on dismissed the claim of gang-up against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister was reacting to a statement credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the former Lagos State governor’s presidential aspiration.

El-Rufai, who featured on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily earlier on Wednesday alleged that some “elements” in Aso Rock are working against Tinubu’s success in the February 25 election.

He added that the individuals in question are still bitter about the outcome of June 8, 2022, presidential primary that produced Tinubu as the APC candidate in the election.

Mohammed, who addressed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, however, insisted that the Federal Government was not aware of anybody in the State House working against Tinubu’s success in the election.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari was not favouring any presidential candidate ahead of the election.

He argued that the federal government has been fair to all candidates irrespective of their parties.

The minister said: “If there’s anybody who is working against any candidate, we don’t know officially.

“On a more serious note, one thing I can assure you is that, no matter who, this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election. And I think this administration, and for that matter now, the most important person in this regard is Mr. President.

“I think he has shown by words and deed that he is committed to free, fair and credible elections. And fair, free and credible elections mean not favouring or disfavouring anybody.

“Everywhere he goes, he makes that very clear, even as recently as Friday, when he was in Daura. He said the same thing. So if there’s anybody who’s working against any candidate, we don’t know officially.”

