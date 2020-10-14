Govt asks Nigerians to report COVID-19, other health issues via online portal

Latest Politics

October 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians have been asked to report COVID-19 and other health issues via a newly launched online portal by the Federal Government.

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Abdulaziz Abdullahi gave the advice when he received COVID-19 sensitisation materials, donated by the Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Young Professionals, Nigeria Section.

IEEE donated the materials as part of measures to curtail the pandemic.

Receiving 1,000 posters from the institute in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government on Tuesday, Abdullahi said that Nigerians should imbibe safe care-seeking behaviour and “visit the new platform, www.hpd.health.gov, to report health issues.”

According to a statement by IEEE, Abdullahi added, “This step by Nigerians will assist the government to keep track of COVID-19, infectious and non-infectious diseases in Nigeria.”

The institution’s Nigeria Section chairman, John Adebayo, stressed the importance of strong partnership with the government “to addressing the containment of COVID-19 and promote healthy initiatives in Nigeria.”

