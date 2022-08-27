Connect with us

Gunmen kill woman in Plateau

Gunmen on Saturday night shot dead a woman simply identified as Lyop Dalyop at Bachi community, Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

.The National President of Berom Youth Moulders Association, Dalyop Mwantiri, confirmed the incident to journalists in the area.

He said: “A few minutes ago, armed men suspected to be Fulani militias shot dead one Mrs. Lyop Dalyop of Bangai villages in Bachi District, Riyom LGA.

READ ALSO: 10 dead, 15 injured in Plateau auto crash

“The incident occurred at 8:05 p.m., today, August 27, 2022, shortly after she returned from sweeping COCIN Church Bangai

“She went out to ease herself after returning from sweeping the Church against tomorrow’s service. Then an armed Fulani just appeared from nowhere and shot her in the head.”

