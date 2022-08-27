Police kills two suspected armed robbers in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed two suspected armed robbers in two separate operations in the Warri area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed this to journalists on Saturday in Warri.

Edafe said one of the suspects was killed on Friday by the police operatives attached to “B” Division, Warri.

He said: “The operatives were on a surveillance patrol at the Okere Market Junction when they received a distress call that a four-man robbery gang was operating inside the Miramble Guest House.

“The team raced to the scene and the hoodlums on sighting the police operatives engaged them in a gun duel.

“In the ensuing gun battle, one of the hoodlums was hit by the police bullet while others escaped. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.”

Edafe said one locally-made double barrel, cut-to-size gun, and a live cartridge were recovered from the suspects, adding that the command was on the trail of the fleeing members of the gang.

The spokesman added: “The second incident occurred on Wednesday. The suspect was killed when policemen attached to “A” Division, Warri, Rapid Response Squad were on a routine stop and search duty on the Urhobo Road.

“The team members were fully alert when they sighted two young boys walking towards them. Unsurprisingly, one of the suspects brought out a gun from his handbag and fired at the policemen but missed his target.

“The team returned fire and forced the suspects to retreat. Unfortunately, one of the suspects was hit while the other escaped.

“The injured suspect died before he could get to the hospital.

“One locally-made gun, one expended cartridge and one live cartridge were recovered from the suspect.”

