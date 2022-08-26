Police arrests fake soldier, accomplice in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a fake soldier and his accomplice in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the two men in a statement on Friday.

Hundeyin said one of the suspects, Oluwatosin Gabriel, was arrested during enforcement of a total ban on motorcycles in some parts of the state.

He added that a discreet investigation by the operatives led to the arrest of the second suspect, Nurudeen Agboola, who was an alleged supplier of military uniforms.

The spokesman said items recovered from the two men include four pairs of military camouflage uniforms, nine live cartridges, military identity cards, police accouterments, and charms.

He said: “Investigation is ongoing to establish the extent of their criminality. Suspects would be arraigned after the conclusion of the investigation.”

