Metro
Police arrests fake soldier, accomplice in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a fake soldier and his accomplice in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the two men in a statement on Friday.
Hundeyin said one of the suspects, Oluwatosin Gabriel, was arrested during enforcement of a total ban on motorcycles in some parts of the state.
Read also:Police arrests woman for alleged sales of baby in Ogun
He added that a discreet investigation by the operatives led to the arrest of the second suspect, Nurudeen Agboola, who was an alleged supplier of military uniforms.
The spokesman said items recovered from the two men include four pairs of military camouflage uniforms, nine live cartridges, military identity cards, police accouterments, and charms.
He said: “Investigation is ongoing to establish the extent of their criminality. Suspects would be arraigned after the conclusion of the investigation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...