NDLEA intercepts consignment of illicit drugs, arrests 10 suspects in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) last week foiled an attempt by a syndicate to export illicit drugs through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja a suspect, Jonah Chukwuemeka, was arrested during an outward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline to Oman via Addis Ababa.

Babafemi said a total of 1,995 Tramadol tablets with a gross weight of 900 grams hidden in locust beans were discovered in his luggage.

According to him, the bag containing the illicit substance was handed over to the suspect at the airport by one Olagunju Abbas who was promptly arrested.

Babafemi said: “In the same vein, packs of Tramadol 225mg containing 119,500 capsules were transferred to NDLEA by the Nigeria Customs, cargo wing of MMIA on Thursday.

READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tablets, arrests freight agent in Lagos

“The consignment had come in through Ethiopian Airlines from Pakistan.

Also, the NDLEA operatives on Saturday raided a car shop, Bolak Motors, at Ewela bus stop, Oshodi, Lagos, where bags of cannabis weighing 615.2kg were recovered along with nine vehicles.

“Efforts to track the car dealer, Alhaji Ismail, who is currently at large, are ongoing.”

The NDLEA spokesman also revealed that at least eight suspects were arrested and bags of illicit drugs seized during raids on criminals’ hideouts in Agege, Shogunle, Oshodi, Ogba, Ikeja, and Iyana Ipaja.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now