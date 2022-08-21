NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tablets, arrests freight agent in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 249,600 tablets of Tramadol weighing 225mg at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the substance was intercepted by anti-narcotic agents at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed located inside the airport.

The consignment, according to him, arrived in the country from India on an Ethiopian Airline flight on August 4.

He added that the operatives also arrested a freight agent, Miss Njoko Elizabeth, for attempting to export 250grams of Tramadol and cannabis to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Babafemi said that the drugs were to be exported through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) export shed at the airport.

Read also:NDLEA arrested 18,940 drug traffickers in 18 months – Marwa

The NDLEA spokesman said: “The drugs which were concealed inside some gallons of palm oil and honey were packed among food items and hair attachment.

“Also, an Italy-bound passenger, Oziengbe Ehighalua, 55, was arrested with 600grams of Tramadol weighing 200mg while attempting to board a Royal Air Maroc flight to Italy, via Casablanca, Morocco, on Friday.

“In the same vein, seven cartons of khat leaf weighing 295kg were seized at the NAHCO import shed of the Lagos Airport.

“The consignment came into Nigeria from Tanzania through Cairo on Egypt Air.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now