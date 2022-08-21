News
NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tablets, arrests freight agent in Lagos
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 249,600 tablets of Tramadol weighing 225mg at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the substance was intercepted by anti-narcotic agents at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed located inside the airport.
The consignment, according to him, arrived in the country from India on an Ethiopian Airline flight on August 4.
He added that the operatives also arrested a freight agent, Miss Njoko Elizabeth, for attempting to export 250grams of Tramadol and cannabis to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Babafemi said that the drugs were to be exported through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) export shed at the airport.
The NDLEA spokesman said: “The drugs which were concealed inside some gallons of palm oil and honey were packed among food items and hair attachment.
“Also, an Italy-bound passenger, Oziengbe Ehighalua, 55, was arrested with 600grams of Tramadol weighing 200mg while attempting to board a Royal Air Maroc flight to Italy, via Casablanca, Morocco, on Friday.
“In the same vein, seven cartons of khat leaf weighing 295kg were seized at the NAHCO import shed of the Lagos Airport.
“The consignment came into Nigeria from Tanzania through Cairo on Egypt Air.”
