NDLEA arrested 18,940 drug traffickers in 18 months – Marwa

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 18, 940 drug traffickers in the last 18 months.

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, stated this at the Drug Awareness Conference, 2022, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the agency also counselled, treated and rehabilitated 12, 326 drug offenders during the period.

Marwa said: “Today, the public is familiar with NDLEA’s arrests, prosecutions, convictions and seizures. We are doing much more behind the scenes.

“We are scaling up efforts for the prevention, treatment, care and rehabilitation of drug-dependent individuals in our facilities.

“We have also counselled, treated and rehabilitated not less at least 12, 326 people in the last 18 months.”

