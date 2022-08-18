News
NDLEA arrested 18,940 drug traffickers in 18 months – Marwa
The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 18, 940 drug traffickers in the last 18 months.
The NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, stated this at the Drug Awareness Conference, 2022, on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the agency also counselled, treated and rehabilitated 12, 326 drug offenders during the period.
READ ALSO: 15 million Nigerians into drug abuse – Marwa
Marwa said: “Today, the public is familiar with NDLEA’s arrests, prosecutions, convictions and seizures. We are doing much more behind the scenes.
“We are scaling up efforts for the prevention, treatment, care and rehabilitation of drug-dependent individuals in our facilities.
“We have also counselled, treated and rehabilitated not less at least 12, 326 people in the last 18 months.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...