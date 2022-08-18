News
Buhari orders military to fish out, eliminate terrorists in Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the military to rid the country of the Boko Haram insurgents and other criminals.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, gave the order on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day, 2022, in Maiduguri, the Borno State.
He also urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and its agencies to come up with specific programmes to address the urgent threats in the North-East.
He said: “The men and officers of Operation Lafiya Dole, Security Agencies and the Multinational Joint Task Force are very much appreciated for their commitment to the fight against insurgency.
“I commend their professionalism and tactical penetration to the hideout of the criminal elements, leading to appreciable improvement of the security situation in this North-East Region, without which the resettlement of the IDP’s would not be possible.
READ ALSO: Troops raid illegal market run by Boko Haram, kill four terrorists in Borno
“I, therefore, implore you not to relent in your efforts, continue to take the fight to their hideouts and ensure they are completely eliminated.
“The emerging issues include the increasing number of orphans and widows. From our experience in the unfortunate civil war, I know the threat that unexploded ordnances can pose to returnees even after the conflict has ended as we saw in the latest IED incident in Bama just last week.
“I urge the ministry and its agencies as well as state governments and the special committee I have set up under the chairmanship of the vice president to come up with specific programmes and projects that respond to these emerging challenges of explosive ordnance as well as that of children orphaned by insurgency.”
