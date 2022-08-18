Edo electoral commission releases timetable for local council election

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Thursday released the timetable for the local government elections in the state.

The chairman of the commission, Emmanuel Abebe, who released the timetable in Benin City, said the election would be held on January 14, 2023.

He added that the release of the timetable was in line with section 21 of Edo State Local Government Electoral Law and the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission Establishment (Re-enactment) (Amendment 1) Law 2022.

Abebe said: “All the registered political parties are required to collect nomination forms on behalf of their candidates at the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission Headquarters located at Plot 116, Oko-Ogba, Airport Road, Benin City.

Ex-Edo commissioner, Afegbua accuses PDP of financing CAN's campaign against APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

“The schedule for the election is as follows: Thursday, 18th August, 2022 – Notice of Election; Tuesday, 30th August, 2022 – Meeting with political parties; Thursday 1st of September to Friday 30th of September 2022 – Conduct of party primaries; Monday, 3rd October, 2022 to Friday 28th October 2022 – Collection and submission of forms by political parties/submission of list of party candidates; Monday 31st October to Thursday 10th November, 2022 – Screening of candidates; Thursday 17th November, 2022 – Display of names of candidates.”

“Friday 18th November 2022 – Electioneering campaign commences; Friday 25th November 2022 – Submission of names of changes/substituted candidates and screening of substituted candidates; Wednesday 12th December 2022 – Final publication of list of validated candidates; Wednesday 28th December, 2022 – Publication of notice of polls at the ward collation centers; Wednesday 28th December, 2022 – Submission of names of party agents by political parties; Midnight of Thursday 12th January, 2023 – End of Electioneering campaign and Saturday 14th January, 2023 – Local Government Election.”

