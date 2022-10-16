APC’s chairmanship, councillorship candidates elected unopposed in Osun local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 69 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local government election in Osun State.

The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Mr. Segun Oladitan, who announced the outcome of the exercise on Sunday in Osogbo, said APC also secured all the 393 councillorship seats in the state.

He added that the contestants were returned unopposed.

The election, which was marred by a low turnout of voters, was contested by only the APC, with the ballot paper used for voting having an inscription of “YES or NO.”

The chairmen and councillors were elected into the 30 local government areas, 32 Local Council Development Areas and seven Area Offices in the state.

Oladitan said the issuance of Certificate of Returns and declaration of winners was done in line with Section 35 of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission 2022 Act and Sections 105(1) and 106 (1) (a)(b) of the Electoral Act.

He said: “I have the privilege to announce to you that the candidates, having fulfilled the requirements of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Law of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, 2022, are hereby declared and returned unopposed in their respective Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas and Area Councils.”

