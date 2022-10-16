Falana berates Navy over destruction of vessel ferrying stolen crude oil

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday criticized the Nigerian Navy for destroying a vessel caught with stolen crude oil.

The navy on Monday destroyed the bunkering vessel arrested with stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta creeks by the Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL), a private security outfit owned by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

In a statement he personally signed, Falana criticised the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, over the remarks credited to him on the seized vessel.

He also accused the Federal Government of sabotaging the economy by failing to tackle oil theft in the country.

The statement read: “Apart from the sabotage of the national economy the crime of oil theft has portrayed Nigeria as a nation where official impunity has been institutionalised by the government.

“In an embarrassing justification of the criminal conduct, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor said that the swift destruction of the oil bunkering vessel by the criminal suspects is in line with the rules of engagement.

“As if self-help has become part of the rules of engagement the General said the vessel was caught in the act and security agents subsequently set the “instrument of operation” ablaze, noting that no investigation is needed to carry out the action.

“It is trite law that only the Federal High Court is empowered to order the interim or final forfeiture of any vessel that was used for conveying stolen crude oil.

“Therefore, the statement credited to General Irabor is a deliberate attempt to cover up the involvement of military personnel in the serious crime of oil theft as there is no provision of the rules of engagement that authorises military personnel or security operatives to set fire or destroy vessels loaded with stolen crude.”

