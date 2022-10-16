Atiku’s media aide, Pedro-Obaseki berates APC for deceit, management of Nigeria’s resources

Don Pedro Obaseki, the media consultant to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for mismanaging Nigeria’s resources.

Pedro-Obaseki, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, claimed the country was better off before APC took over power in 2015.

The PDP chieftain accused the APC-led administration of lying to Nigerians and taking the country to a disastrous end.

He also defended Atiku for asking northerners to vote for PDP in 2023, adding that the party would transform the country if entrusted with power by Nigerians.

READ ALSO: APC has brought Nigeria from ‘top to bottom’ —Atiku

Pedro-Obaseki said: “What is happening is a reflection of the utter ineptitude of the ruling party. The fact is that Nigerians were deceived in 2015 and here we are. We all know APC packaged a bandit of lies.

“Nigeria is now on the brink. It’s different from what it used to be before APC came to power. They shouted for change but have taken Nigeria to a bad level.

“What this nation needs is simple. We know where we were as of 2015. Atiku fought up till 1999 to bring about democracy, a new change. Nigeria before the Obasanjo-Atiku government was in debt. By the time they were leaving office, our debt was close to zero.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now