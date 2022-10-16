2023: PDP raises alarm on plots to disrupt campaign activities

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday raised an alarm on alleged plots by some people to disrupt its campaign activities ahead of the 2023 elections.

The major opposition party had last week flagged off its presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said it remained undeterred by anti-democratic forces.

The party reaffirmed its determination to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the Atiku/Okowa Presidential ticket and the Sen. Iyorchia Ayu leadership is undeterred by the exposed plots by certain anti-democratic forces who are uncomfortable and unhappy with the success of the ongoing reconciliation efforts, stability and popularity of the Party, to cause tension and disrupt the party’s programmes in Kaduna State.

“Our party’s position is predicated on information at our disposal of how these anti-party elements who are not happy with the campaign successes achieved by the National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, and other party leaders, have concluded plots to orchestrate tension and create an impression of crisis within the PDP by recruiting thugs to protest and disrupt scheduled programmes of the PDP in Kaduna State, tomorrow, Monday, October 17, 2022.

“The PDP has information of how these individuals, who were frustrated by the huge success of the PDP Presidential Campaign Flag-Off in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital, last Monday, are bent on creating a situation to discredit the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled for tomorrow in Kaduna State.

“These anti-party interests plot to stage a protest tomorrow in Kaduna State with unfounded allegations, claims and selfish demands aimed to embarrass the National Chairman as well as discredit the integrity and decisions of top organs of the Party including the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is undeterred and standing shoulder to shoulder with the good people of Kaduna State who are set for our Presidential Campaign Rally, which will be held peacefully in Kaduna State on Monday, October 17, 2022.

“Our Party will never be distracted from its mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC); the reason Nigerians are rallying with Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

“The PDP salutes and appreciates the people of Kaduna State for the overwhelming reception that they have accorded our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and other Party leaders who have been in Kaduna State in the past two days ahead of Monday’s Presidential Campaign Rally.”

