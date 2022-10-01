PDP holding talks with aggrieved members – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said on Saturday the party has continued talks with some of its aggrieved members in a bid to find a lasting solution to its current crisis.

The former Vice President stated this at the opening of a campaign office in Gombe State.

He expressed confidence that the crisis rocking the PDP would be resolved before the 2023 elections.

Abubakar declared that the PDP, Nigeria’s oldest political party, would win the 2023 presidential election convincingly.

He said that though the PDP has made mistakes in the past, it is still a force to be reckoned with in Nigeria.

The PDP has been rocked by infighting since the conclusion of its presidential primary in May.

Some members of the party including the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his supporters are pushing for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his role in the crisis.

Wike’s group pulled out of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council last week over the party’s decision to retain Ayu as national chairman.

“We have realised that we made mistakes and we are working to correct those mistakes. We believe that Nigerians have trust in us.

“Nigerians can compare our performances and the performance of our opponents and the difference is clear and our records can speak for us,” the former Vice President said.

