Saraki speaks on PDP crisis, rallies support for Atiku

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday broke his silence on the internal wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP is currently enmeshed in crisis over the refusal of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign from the position.

Some key members of the party loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, announced their withdrawal from the 2023 presidential campaign council over Ayu’s decision to cling to the position.

Saraki, who reacted to the crisis in a post on his Facebook page, said he has been working silently behind the scenes.

The PDP chieftain added that he was aware of the crisis in the party but only decided to keep quiet on the issue.

He, however, insisted that PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remain the best alternative for Nigeria in the 2023 elections.

Saraki said: “I just returned from my annual vacation and went straight to Akwa Ibom to join the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

“As I moved around the country in the past few days, I got the feeling that many people are concerned over my seeming silence on recent developments in our party, the PDP. My response is that there are times to speak and be heard and there are times when working silently behind the scene is more productive. This is such a time.

“PDP and Atiku Abubakar remain the best option for Nigerians in the 2023 polls!”

