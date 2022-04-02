News
IGP patrols Abuja-Kaduna road, assures on safety of highway
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, on Saturday, dismissed claims that Kaduna is no longer accessible following the recent attacks by bandits.
The state had witnessed two attacks by bandits in the last one week.
The criminals attacked the Kaduna International Airport last Saturday and killed one person.
Two days later, the bandits planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train and forced it to derail around the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State, killing eight persons in the process.
At least 30 people were also injured while many others had been declared missing by the state government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).
READ ALSO: Again, bandits invade Kaduna communities, kill three, abduct 20
The IGP stated this when he patrolled the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Saturday.
He also deployed additional troops to the highway in order to boost security in the area.
Alkali assured that adequate arrangements had been made to keep the road safe from bandits.
He said: “Rumours that Kaduna is no longer accessible due to attacks are not true. The Abuja-Kaduna highway is safe for people to travel by.”
