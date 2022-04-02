IGP patrols Abuja-Kaduna road, assures on safety of highway

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, on Saturday, dismissed claims that Kaduna is no longer accessible following the recent attacks by bandits.

The state had witnessed two attacks by bandits in the last one week.

The criminals attacked the Kaduna International Airport last Saturday and killed one person.

Two days later, the bandits planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train and forced it to derail around the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State, killing eight persons in the process.

At least 30 people were also injured while many others had been declared missing by the state government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

READ ALSO: Again, bandits invade Kaduna communities, kill three, abduct 20

The IGP stated this when he patrolled the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Saturday.

He also deployed additional troops to the highway in order to boost security in the area.

Alkali assured that adequate arrangements had been made to keep the road safe from bandits.

He said: “Rumours that Kaduna is no longer accessible due to attacks are not true. The Abuja-Kaduna highway is safe for people to travel by.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now