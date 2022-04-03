Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday April 3rd, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: APGA rules out zoning in Ebonyi

The Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Ricky Okorouka, said on Saturday the party would pick its governorship flag-bearer from any senatorial zone in the state. Read More

2. Ekweremadu advocates additional state in South-East, decries lopsidedness

A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has advocated the creation of an additional state in the South-East in order to redress the alleged current imbalance in the country’s geopolitics. Read More

3. Yahaya Bello officially declares to run for 2023 Presidency

The race for the 2023 Presidency is increasingly becoming interesting following the declaration of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, of his intention to vie for the position. Read More

4. Kwara APC crisis festers as Lai Mohammed’s loyalists dump APC for SDP

Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State on Saturday dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the state. Read More

5. El-Rufai vows to hire foreign mercenaries if FG fails to crush terrorists

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has vowed to hire foreign mercenaries if the federal government and the Nigerian Army fail to crush terrorists and bandits in the Northwest region. Read More

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday April 2nd, 2022

6. CBN defends Naira with almost $1bn in Q1, but pressure persists

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed a 2.39 per cent drop in the country’s foreign reserves in the first three months of 2021. Read More

7. Abducted journalist regains freedom

The abducted Correspondent of The Guardian Newspaper in Bayelsa State, Mr. Julius Osahon, has regained his freedom. Read More

8. NRC confirms safety of 170 passengers, 21 missing in Kaduna train attack

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday confirmed the safety of 170 passengers on board the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train. Read More

9. Bandits kill 13 in fresh Zamfara attacks

Bandits on Thursday killed at least 13 persons in separate attacks on three communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Read More

10. EPL: Iheanacho scores as Leicester hold Man Utd, Chelsea beaten, Man City reclaim top spot

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now