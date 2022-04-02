Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday April 2nd, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC blasts PDP for politicising attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger train, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the devastating terrorist attack on a passenger train in Kaduna State. Read More

2. UMAHI: PDP upbeat on success at Appeal Court, plays down Enugu’s ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State on Friday vowed to pursue to a logical conclusion the case challenging the defection of Governor David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Appeal Court, Abuja. Read More

3. Kanu’s self-styled disciple, Simon Ekpa behind killings in South-East – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed on Friday that Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his gang “Autopilots” were behind the enforcement of the sit-at-home order and killings in the South-East. Read More

4. ‘You lack the power to declare my seat vacant,’ Kwara lawmaker dares speaker

A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr. Saheed Adekeye-Popoola, on Friday described the House’s decision to declare his seat vacant as unconstitutional. Read More

5. Sokoto rejects reports on alleged diversion of N189bn

The Sokoto State government has dismissed a report on the alleged diversion of N189 billion from the state’s treasury. Read More

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday April 1st, 2022

6. Investors lose N58.3bn as bears reclaim Nigeria’s capital market

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N58.3 billion on Friday after the bourse slipped back to the bear territory. Read More

7. How investor lost $500,000 to crypto, as his trader died with password

In 2018, the cofounder of cryptocurrency firm, Quadriga CX, Gerald William Cotten, died nine days into his honeymoon, taking along the password to the company’s account housing investors’ $250 million fund. Read More

8. Police arrests suspected child trafficker in Borno

Police operatives in Borno State have arrested a 22-year-old woman, Bilkisu Ali, for alleged human trafficking. Read More

9. Nine die in Jigawa auto crash

At least nine persons were confirmed dead on Friday in a fatal auto crash at Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State. Read More

10. Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group, Senegal to battle hosts Qatar

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December. Read More

