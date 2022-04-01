Metro
Police arrests suspected child trafficker in Borno
Police operatives in Borno State have arrested a 22-year-old woman, Bilkisu Ali, for alleged human trafficking.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mr. Kamilu Muhammed, disclosed this at a news conference at the command’s headquarters on Friday in Maiduguri.
He said the suspect took a three-year-old daughter of one Mohammed Madu, a civilian member of the Joint Task Force in Bama town with intent to sell her to one Madam Joy of Abia, who is now at large.
Mohammed said: “The men of the command trailed the suspect and rescued the victim unhurt in Damaturu, the Yobe capital.
“The case is under investigation, while efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing accomplice.
“The command was not unmindful of the security challenges bedeviling the state, including culpable homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery and rape.
“Remarkable efforts had been made in addressing the situation which culminated in the relative peace currently being enjoyed by law-abiding citizens of the state.”
