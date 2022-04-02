Bandits kill 13 in fresh Zamfara attacks

Bandits on Thursday killed at least 13 persons in separate attacks on three communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammadu Shehu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the affected communities are Kadaddaba, Rafin Gero, and Babban Baye.

He also dismissed claims by residents that 15 people were killed in the attacks.

Shehu said “13 people were killed in the attacks contrary to reports on the 15 casualties by the locals. Also, no attack was reported in Daki Takwas, Gummi Local Government Area of the state.”

