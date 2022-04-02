Obi of Onitsha reveals how he missed train bombed by bandits in Kaduna

The Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, has revealed how he narrowly missed the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna passenger train attacked by bandits on Monday night.

At least eight passengers died and more than 30 others injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (EID) planted by bandits in the train went off and caused it to derail around the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State.

Achebe, who addressed Igbo leaders under the aegis of Ahamefuna Socio-cultural organisation at a meeting in Enugu on Saturday, said a phone call inviting him for an emergency caused him to abort the journey.

READ ASLO: NRC confirms safety of 170 passengers, 21 missing in Kaduna train attack

He said: “I was among the passengers meant to be on the train last Monday because I had a meeting I was supposed to attend. I was already at the train station when I got a call over an emergency and I had to leave the station to attend to it.”

The monarch decried the problem of insecurity in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now