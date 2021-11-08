INEC suspends collation of election results in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday suspended the collation of results in the Anambra governorship election.

The Returning Officer for the election, Florence Obi, who announced this at 12.05 a.m. on Monday, said the decision to suspend the collation of results was to allow for a supplementary election in Ihiala local government area of the state.

The collation officer for Ihiala LGA, Ahmadu Umar, had said during the collation of election results in Awka that election did not take place in the area due to activities of some politicians who tried to manipulate the process.

There are 148,407 registered voters in the area.



The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo, has won in 17 out of the 19 local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He leads his closest challenger, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 49, 685 votes.

The APGA candidate has scored 99,160 votes while Ozigbo garnered 49,475.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Andy Uba, recorded 40,270, and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) flag bearer, Ifeanyi Ubah, has 20,292 votes.

