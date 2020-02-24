Business Latest

JUST IN…. Nigerian Economy grew by 2.55% in 2019 –NBS

February 24, 2020
Buhari very qualified to contest, Tribunal tells Atiku
By Ronald Adamolekun

The Nigerian economy expanded by 2.55% at the end of last year, compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

This is contained in the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Monday morning.

When set beside the growth rate of 2018, which stood at 2.38%, the 2019 figure recorded an increase of 0.17% year on year.

The 2019 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 2.55% translated to a 0.27% increase over the third quarter GDP of the year under review.

Read also: Nigerian govt set to launch Africa’s second-largest hydropower project

“The strong fourth quarter 2019 growth rate also represented the highest quarterly growth performance since the 2016 recession.

“Overall, this resulted in annual 2019 real growth rate of 2.27%, compared to 1.91% in 2018. Quarter on quarter, real GDP growth was 5.59%,” the NBS.

Ronald Adamolekun

Ronald Adamolekun

Ronald Adamolekun is a creative writer with a mixed bag of experience in fields as diverse as data journalism, financial reporting and editing.
Ronald Adamolekun

Latest posts by Ronald Adamolekun (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ronald Adamolekun

Ronald Adamolekun is a creative writer with a mixed bag of experience in fields as diverse as data journalism, financial reporting and editing.

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!