Low voters’ turnout mars Kaduna by-election

Low turnout of voters marred Saturday’s by-election in Sabin Gari State Constituency in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly declared the seat vacant after the lawmaker from the constituency, Aminu Shagali, was alleged to have absconded from the assembly for more than 360 days.

Security agents and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived at polling units early while the accreditation and voting starting simultaneously at various polling units at 8:30 a.m.

Electoral officers waited for voters in most polling units in the area because of the low turnout.

However, the exercise was generally peaceful in most of the polling units.

