Miss USA 2019 dies after jumping from 60-storey apartment

Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst has died at the age of 30 after she jumped from the 60-storey Orion apartment in New York City on Sunday, January 30.

According to the New York Post, Kryst, who lived on the ninth floor of the building, was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace.

Just hours before she jumped, Kryst wrote on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

The former beauty queen’s family confirmed the sad news in a statement that reads:

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA.

“But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

