Naira Watch
Naira records first gain in five days
For the first time in five trading days, the Nigerian currency has recorded a positive trade against the US dollar.
Data from the FMDQ securities showed at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window that Naira gained 50 Kobo or 0.11 percent to trade at N446.00/$1 compared with the previous session’s N446.50/$1 against the dollar.
This occurred as the forex turnover for the day moderated by 51.9 percent or $84.09 million to $78.08 million from last Friday’s $162.17 million.
Also, in the P2P segment, the domestic currency appreciated against the American Dollar by N6 yesterday to trade at N765/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s N771/$1.
READ ALSO:Naira falls again to US dollar, now 15th worst-performing currency
In the black market, the Nigerian currency gained N3 against the greenback during the trading day to quote at N740/$1 compared with last Friday’s exchange rate of N743/$1.
However, at the interbank segment, the Naira lost N5.83 against the Pound Sterling on Monday to close at N546.99/£1 versus N541.16/£1 and against the Euro, it fell by N10.27 to close at N477.70/€1 versus N467.43/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...