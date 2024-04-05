Naira up by 0.32%, exchanges for N1,251/$ at official market

The Naira traded for N1,251.05 to a dollar at the official market on Friday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira gained N4.02 in today’s trading.

This represents a 0.32 percent gain when compared to the previous day’s trading of N1,255.07 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover increased to $248.27 million on Friday up from $138.99 million recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, the Naira traded for between N1,281 and N1,220 to a dollar.

