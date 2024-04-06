Safe places to buy property in Lagos

When considering buying property in Lagos, Nigeria, it’s essential to prioritize safety and security. Lagos is a vast and diverse city, with various neighborhoods offering different levels of safety and amenities. Here are some areas in Lagos known for their safety and investment potential:

1. Ikoyi:

Ikoyi is one of the most affluent neighborhoods in Lagos, characterized by its upscale residential areas, luxury apartments, and high-end amenities. It’s known for its well-planned layout, good security, and proximity to business districts.

2. Victoria Island (VI):

Victoria Island is another upscale neighborhood popular among expatriates and affluent Nigerians. It offers a range of residential options, including luxury apartments, gated communities, and waterfront properties. VI is known for its vibrant nightlife, shopping centers, and proximity to business hubs.

3. Lekki Phase 1 and Lekki Phase 2:

Lekki is a rapidly developing area in Lagos known for its modern infrastructure, gated communities, and upscale residential developments. Lekki Phase 1 and Phase 2 offer a mix of luxury apartments, detached houses, and serviced plots of land. The area also features shopping malls, restaurants, and recreational facilities.

4. Ikeja GRA:

Ikeja Government Residential Area (GRA) is a well-planned residential district in Lagos known for its serene environment, tree-lined streets, and upscale housing options. It’s close to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport and offers easy access to major business districts.

READ ALSO:How your property portfolio should look like in 2024

5. Banana Island:

Banana Island is an exclusive man-made island in Lagos known for its luxury properties, high level of security, and prestigious lifestyle. It’s one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Nigeria and attracts affluent individuals and expatriates.

6. Ikota:

Located in the Lekki-Epe axis, Ikota is a well-planned residential estate known for its security, good road network, and proximity to amenities such as schools, shopping centers, and healthcare facilities. It’s popular among middle to upper-class residents seeking a comfortable and secure living environment.

7. Chevron Drive:

Situated off the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Chevron Drive is a gated community known for its upscale residential developments, including luxury apartments, townhouses, and detached houses. It offers good security, well-maintained infrastructure, and proximity to commercial hubs, making it an attractive option for property investment.

8. Magodo:

Magodo is a serene and well-structured residential neighborhood located on the mainland of Lagos. Divided into two phases, Magodo GRA Phase 1 and Phase 2, the area offers a mix of detached houses, semi-detached duplexes, and serviced plots of land. It’s known for its tight security, good road network, and proximity to schools, shopping malls, and recreational facilities.

9. Osapa London:

Situated in the Lekki axis, Osapa London is a rapidly developing residential area known for its well-planned layout, gated estates, and upscale housing options. It offers a serene environment, good security, and proximity to commercial centers, making it an attractive choice for property buyers seeking a balance between comfort and convenience.

10. Ajah:

Ajah is a bustling residential and commercial area located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway. It offers a wide range of housing options, including apartments, duplexes, and detached houses, catering to various budgets. Despite its busy atmosphere, certain gated estates within Ajah provide residents with security, amenities, and a sense of community.

By Dennis Isong

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now