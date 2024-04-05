Tinubu appoints Uzoma Nwagba as Consumer Credit Corporation MD

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Uzoma Nwagba as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said Nwagba’s appointment was in line with the president’s efforts to ensure financial inclusion and economic prosperity for the majority of Nigerians.

The 36-year-old holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and a first-class degree in Engineering from Howard University, Washington DC.

He had previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Bank of Industry (BoI) where he spearheaded the bank’s micro-credit and other financial interventions.

