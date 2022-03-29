NCAA opens 28-day window for objections over operation of Nigeria Air, as carrier applies for license

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has requested persons or companies with objection to the operation of Nigeria Air to come forward, as the national carrier applies for license.

NCAA received application for licence to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger, as well as cargo services from the Nigeria Air Limited, as the firm prepares for commercial operation.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the firm, registered in 2018, will be 49% owned by foreign investors, while Nigerian investors will account for 46%, and the Federal Government will hold 5%.

Amid the process of receiving proposals for takeover of the national carrier by private investors, Nigeria Air has started working to obtain its flight license from NCAA, but before it receives it, there needs to be a no objection to its application.

Read also: FG to open bid for Nigeria Air March 8

NCAA in a statement on Monday, said persons objected to Nigeria Air application, have 28 days to make known their position to the Director-General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that Messrs Nigeria Air Limited has applied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the grant of an Air Transport License (ATL) to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services within and outside Nigeria.”

The NCAA added that, “Any person or organisation that has an objection or representation with regards to this application should do so within 28 days from the date of this application.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now