Niger relaxes COVID-19 lockdown, orders reopening of markets, banks, worship centres

The Niger State government has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown imposed on the state about three months ago to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

This was announced on Tuesday by Governor Bello moments after a series of meetings with members of the COVID-19 Task Force in Minna, where he also stated that the curfew in the state will now be observed from 10pm to 4am daily.

He said, “Henceforth, markets, banks and other places of business activities, as well as worship centres shall be opened for daily and weekly activities with strict adherence to all safety measures.”

Governor Bello also informed that the ban on inter-state travels except for the movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services, remains, while intra-state travels are to be eased up.

While providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the governor disclosed that in all, the state recorded 44 cases of COVID-19, one death, and 26 of the patient were treated, discharged and reunited with their families.

“All the 44 cases are limited to nine local government areas in the state, which are; Chanchaga, Suleja, Rafi, Bida, Shiroro, Borgu, Bosso, Mariga, and Kontagora and the state have established additional quarantine centres in Minna and Suleja to cater for Almajiris before reuniting them with their families,” he concluded.

