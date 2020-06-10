Ize-Iyamu faults Obaseki’s opposition to direct primary

An aspirant for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has faulted the continued opposition of the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki to the direct mode of primary for the party’s governorship ticket.

The primary, which is scheduled to hold on June 22, has pitched the governor against the National Working Committee (NWC) as the NWC has insisted on conducting direct primary against Obaseki’s preference for indirect mode.

According to Ize-Iyamu, who has been tipped as the consensus candidate by a faction loyal to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, the direct type of governorship primary election, approved on May 21 by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC, was the most appropriate mode to prevent the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2016 election in the state, stated this in a statement issued by his Director of Communication and Media, Prince John Mayaki on Tuesday, dismissing claims by Obaseki that direct primary would pose a public health risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “We have watched and listened with amusement, the very unintelligent argument being canvassed by Obaseki and his clan of jesters, in an attempt to stop the APC from holding a governorship primary election in Edo State.

”Obaseki’s argument that conducting direct primary will aid the spread of coronavirus is most illogical. What will rather aid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is indirect primary, his preferred mode, where over 5,000 delegates and officials, including journalists, will crowd Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, in total disregard to the social distancing precautionary measure, one of the protocols put in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19.”

