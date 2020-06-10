COVID-19: Kano govt discharges 46 patients, announces 1 death

The Kano State government has confirmed the discharge of no fewer than 46 COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus and the death of one other patient after infection.

This was announced on Tuesday by the State’s Ministry of Health in a post via its Twitter account which informed that the 46 patients were discharged after showing full recovery from the virus.

The State Ministry of Health also stated that the State now has a total number of 497 discharged patients, with 1,020 confirmed cases.

The tweet reads; “COVID-19 Kano Update as at 11:45 pm 9th June 2020.

“16 new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in the State from 218 results received from the laboratories.

“46 additional COVID19 Kano patients were discharged after showing full recovery.

“Sadly, one COVID19 death was recorded which brings the total number of deaths recorded in the state to 50.

“Residents are advised to adhere to safety rules and always mask up,” it added.

