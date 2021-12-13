Obiano orders closure of petrol stations with gas skits in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Monday ordered the closure of petrol stations with Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) skits in the state.

He also directed security agents to seal off two petrol stations gutted by fire on Sunday night.

The governor gave the directive when he visited the scene of the explosion at Boromeo Roundabout in Onitsha.

Obiano warned fuel dealers to desist from building gas skits within their premises.

He said: “I got information that the fire was ignited when the dealers were in the process of offloading and discharging cooking gas. It is quite unfortunate.

READ ALSO: Anambra gov, Obiano, signs anti-open grazing bill into law

“But I am happy with the quick response of the state fire service and security agencies.”

The Director of the State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, who accompanied the governor to the scene of the fire incident, said the agency’s operatives spent over six hours battling the inferno.

He said: “Two diesel-laden tankers and about seven cars were burnt during the inferno, and the fire was extinguished with a mixture of water and chemical foam compound.

“For now, we cannot ascertain the cause of the fire until a proper investigation is carried out.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now