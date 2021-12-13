P&ID scam: Court begins trial of Briton February 2022

Justice Donatus Okonkwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday fixed February 14, 2022, for the commencement of trial of a British national, James Nolan, for alleged money laundering.

The judge fixed the date due to the valedictory court session held in honour of the late former Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Nolan on an amended 32-count charge of money laundering on October 18.

He was arraigned for his alleged involvement in the controversial contract awarded to Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) in 2010.

Also arraigned were two companies – Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI), and ICIL Limited.

The case was re-assigned to Justice Okonkwo following the transfer of the former trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, to the Warri division of the court earlier this year.

READ ALSO: P&ID scam: EFCC re-arraigns Britons for alleged money laundering

In his presentation, the judge said most courts would not sit on Monday because of the valedictory court session for the late Kafarati.

Justice Okonkwo, however, said that he was in court out of respect for parties listed in the day’s cause list.

When the matter was called, the EFCC lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, told the court that the matter was scheduled for commencement of trial and that the first prosecution witness was in court.

The judge, who asked the witness to identify himself, directed parties to choose two convenient dates for the commencement of trial in view of the court’s programme.

Iheanacho and the defence counsel, Michael Ajare, agreed to come back on February 14 and February 15, 2022.

