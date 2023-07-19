Naira Watch
Official dollar rate slumps, black market sellers offer USD at N810
The FMDQ Exchange revealed that the United States Dollar (USD) was sold at a reduced rate of N742.93 kobo/$1 at the close of trading in the official market on Tuesday.
According to the official market aggregator, the price of the dollar slumped by N52.35 kobo compared to the N795.28 kobo the US currency was sold the day before.
Ripples Nigeria understands that during the session, the naira to dollar rate had also traded at N831/$1, which was the highest rate of the day.
Although the dollar rate in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window had also exchanged at the lowest price of N707.99 kobo/$1.
On the back of the decline in the dollar rate, the value of foreign exchange transacted in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window increased by $121.74 million.
READ ALSO:Naira to pound rate crosses N1000, as dollar rate converges at official, black markets
Foreign exchange traders transacted $156.29 million worth of forex, which is 352.35 per cent higher than the $34.55 million transaction reported after Monday’s session.
While the value of the dollar slumped in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window, the price of the USD rose in the black market, where it was sold for N810/$1.
The United States currency had traded flat at N804.8 kobo/$1 on Monday, holding on to the same rate reported on Friday. However, the USD rate went up slightly by N5.2 kobo on Tuesday.
For the pound, the Naira Rates, a price aggregator in the parallel market, disclosed that the British pound was offered at N1075.4/£1, up from N1068.5/£1.
The euro followed in the same footstep, as the average rate of the European currency was put at N923.6/€1, in contrast to the previous day’s N916.1/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...