PARENTS’BURIAL: Why Buhari must pull out military from Kanu’s village – OYC

With just a few days to the burial of the parents of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Friday implored President Muhammadu Buhari to order the withdrawal of the military from Kanu’s Village in Afaraukwu Umuahia, Abia State.

The group in a statement issued by its President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General, Okwu Nnabuike, appealed to President Buhari to grant the IPOB leader presidential pardon to enable him to return home to bury his parents in accordance with Igbo tradition and culture.

It urged President Buhari to consider the effect of the military presence in Afaraukwu Umuahia during the burial of the IPOB leader’s parents on Nigeria’s image in the international community.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is worried about the military presence at Kanu’s Village, Afaraukwu Umuahia, Abia State few days to the burial of HRM Eze I O Kanu and his wife. We Appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the damage it will cause the reputation as the international community is watching keenly to see if there will be any form of human rights violations and abuses by Nigeria’s military before, during and after the burial rites of the Igbo Paramount Ruler and his wife by next weekend.

“OYC insists there’s no need for any provocative action promoting violence by Nigeria’s military before, during and after the burial of HRM Eze Kanu, because Abia State is calm and secure. Buhari should pull out the military and accord the last respect for the late king by granting permission and presidential pardon to Nnamdi Kanu to return and bury his parents according to Igbo tradition and culture.”

