2023: Join APC to get the presidency, Ngige tells Ndigbo

To get the presidency in 2023, Igbos must show mass presence in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has counselled.

The minister gave the counsel on Sunday in Alor Idemili Local Government Area of Amambra State while addressing members of the APC, insisting that the party was the easiest political platform the South-East geopolitical zone could use to ascend to the presidency of the country.

Ngige’s counsel is coming a day after a close ally of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Ismaila Funtua, said any person of Igbo extraction who wanted to be President should join the ruling APC.

The minister also insisted that President Buhari had shown enough goodwill to the South-East and that the area should support him by showing heavy presence in the APC.

Ngige, who vowed that the APC would take over Anambra State in the 2021 governorship poll as a pilot demonstration of overwhelming acceptance of the party in the zone, said: “The roads which my administration constructed in 2004 are what people are still using today. The All Progressives Grand Alliance has failed us. 2021 is my last fight.

“This is our last major fight. I will fight the way I did when I contested the senatorial election of Anambra Central in 2010.

“The Federal Government of President Buhari has done for well for the Igbo.

“The Social Investment Programme for women of President Buhari is second to none.

“The Enugu airport is receiving attention with N10bn mapped out for its renovation and refurbishment.

“Before long, International airlines will be struggling to operate there.

“The 2nd Niger Bridge is 45 percent completion and it will be toll free unlike what the Obasanjo and Jonathan administrations proposed.

“What I’m begging you is for our party to be united. Any person who doesn’t have the spirit of unity in our party should tell us now and leave us.”

