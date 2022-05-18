Police arrests two suspected kidnappers of Greenfield varsity students

Police operatives have arrested two suspects over the abduction of Greenfield University students in Kaduna State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this during a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

Armed bandits had in April last year abducted over 20 students from the university.

He said the suspects had confessed to the mindless murder of five of the victims before payment of ransom and eventual release of others.

Adejobi said the two men had also admitted to working with a kidnap kingpin to abduct and murder two police officers and one vigilante in 2021.

The suspects, according to him, were arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) in March after being on their trail over the kidnap of Bethel Baptist School students in 2021.

Adejobi said the police had also arrested five suspected members of trans-border syndicates over kidnapping operations between Adamawa in Nigeria and Burha, Fituha and Kesu in Cameroon.

He said the suspects specialise in targeting wealthy individuals with beautiful houses or cars.

The spokesman said: “The suspects had confessed to the kidnap and multiple rapes of a newly wedded woman in Borno who was released upon receipt of N1 million ransom.

“They were apprehended by operatives of the FIB-STS after collecting N2 million ransom from one Alhaji Moni on May 11.

“The suspects brought to 31 the number of people arrested in connection with major kidnapping, culpable homicide, rape and unlawful possession of firearms.

“61 firearms, including 41 AK rifles, eight Type 06 rifles, four Light Assault Rifles (LAR), four pump action guns, two locally made firearms, one G3 rifle and one Dane gun were recovered from the suspects.

“376 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres and N2 million cash were also recovered from the suspects during police investigations.”

